Health department reports death of 4th resident with COVID-19

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patient was in their 50s. They died in the Methodist Hospital in Peoria while being treated for COVID-19.

Additionally, the health department reported two more people in their 90s tested positive for the virus. They are currently isolating at home.

In total, there have been 492 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including four deaths. Of those total cases, 29 are currently active.