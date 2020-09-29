Health department reports death of 46th resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 80s. They stated she tested positive on August 31.

Additionally, the health department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 2,455 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. There have been 1,991 people in the county that have recovered.

Currently, 404 patients are in isolation and 14 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

This infographic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

