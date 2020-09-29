Health department reports death of 46th resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 80s. They stated she tested positive on August 31.

Additionally, the health department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 2,455 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. There have been 1,991 people in the county that have recovered.

Currently, 404 patients are in isolation and 14 residents are hospitalized with the virus.