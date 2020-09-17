Health department reports death of 45th resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of a 45th resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patient was a man in his 50s. He tested positive for COVID-19 on August 23.

Additionally, the health department reported 15 more residents tested positive for the virus. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,172, including 45 deaths.

Of those total cases, 1,728 patients have recovered. There are currently 390 that are still in isolation and nine that are hospitalized.