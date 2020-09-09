Health department reports death of 43rd resident with COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

The health department said the patient was a man in his 40s. He tested positive for the virus on August 2, according to health officials.

Additionally, there were 27 more Sangamon County residents that tested positive for COVID-19. There is now a total of 2,061 positive cases in the county, including 43 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,566 patients have recovered.



These graphics from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health show COVID-19 statistics for the county.

There are currently 433 residents with the virus in isolation. Also, there are 19 residents hospitalized with COVID-19.