Health department reports death of 3 more residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of three additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patients were all men. One of them was in his 60s and the other two were in their 70s.

Additionally, there were 13 more residents that tested positive for the virus. “Since the start of the pandemic, 1,130 Macon County residents have tested positive for COVID-19,” stated the health department. Of those total cases, there have been 637 patients released from isolation while 452 remain isolated at home.

Currently, there are nine residents with the virus that are hospitalized.

According to the health department, there have been 31,474 residents tested for COVID-19 in Macon County.