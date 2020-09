HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)-- Joice Stock says their sewing boutique has been around for decades. "When we opened in 1980, there was a shoe store here. There were two clothing stores," said Stock. Then that changed. "It’s gradually gone away. You know with the mall and online shopping and that kind of stuff, so our clientele is much smaller than it was," said Stock.

The mayor says there are empty store fronts and businesses downtown deteriorating. "The floor of the second story inside the building collapsed down to the first floor and then went down into the basement," said Hoopeston Mayor Bill Crusinberry. About a month ago, a man died after a wall caved on a building. "He'd been warned to stay out of that building, but he entered it, and the wall collapsed while he was there," said Crusinberry. The mayor says he has a plan to protect the health and safety of the community.