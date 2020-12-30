Health department reports death of 18th resident with COVID-19

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported the death of an 18th resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a man in his 80s. “We are saddened by his loss,” said MCHD Administrator Angela Hogan. “We send out condolences to his loved ones.”

Hogan also said this is the fourth death they have reported in the final week of 2020. “As we enter 2021, our health department encourages everyone to continue to take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”