Health department reports COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 facilities

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department said there are a couple facilities around the county that experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.

The health department reported 23 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of those cases, officials said three were at a residential facility. Those patients are in isolation.

Additionally, three residents at Petersen Healthcare’s Mason Point were confirmed with the virus as well. Two of those patients are hospitalized and another is isolated at the facility.

Officials said all families, residents and staff at both facilities have been notified of the positive cases.

The health department said as of October 9, there have been 259 people test positive for the virus in Moultrie County. There is a total of 10 residents who are isolated at home.