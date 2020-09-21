Health department reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 53 active cases in the county.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were nine additional Logan County residents that tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

In a news release, Logan County Department of Public Health said the new patients included:

Age: Patients : Asymptomatic/Symptomatic: Isolation Status: Toddler 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 6 years old 1 Asymptomatic Isolating at home Teenager 1 Asymptomatic Isolating at home 20s 1 Asymptomatic Isolating at home 30s 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 40s 1 Asymptomatic Isolating at home 50s 2 1 Symptomatic; Person in facility – unknown Isolating at home/Isolating at residential facility 80s 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home. This table includes information on new COVID-19 patients reported Monday by the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health.

In Logan County, there is a total of 436 new COVID-19 cases, including one death. Of those total cases, only 53 are active.