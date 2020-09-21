Health department reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were nine additional Logan County residents that tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
In a news release, Logan County Department of Public Health said the new patients included:
|Age:
|Patients:
|Asymptomatic/Symptomatic:
|Isolation Status:
|Toddler
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|6 years old
|1
|Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
|Teenager
|1
|Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
|20s
|1
|Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
|30s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|40s
|1
|Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
|50s
|2
|1 Symptomatic; Person in facility – unknown
|Isolating at home/Isolating at residential facility
|80s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home.
In Logan County, there is a total of 436 new COVID-19 cases, including one death. Of those total cases, only 53 are active.