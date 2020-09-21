Health department reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

News

There are currently 53 active cases in the county.

Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were nine additional Logan County residents that tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

In a news release, Logan County Department of Public Health said the new patients included:

Age:Patients: Asymptomatic/Symptomatic:Isolation Status:
Toddler1SymptomaticIsolating at home
6 years old1AsymptomaticIsolating at home
Teenager1AsymptomaticIsolating at home
20s1AsymptomaticIsolating at home
30s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
40s1AsymptomaticIsolating at home
50s21 Symptomatic; Person in facility – unknownIsolating at home/Isolating at residential facility
80s1SymptomaticIsolating at home.
This table includes information on new COVID-19 patients reported Monday by the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health.

In Logan County, there is a total of 436 new COVID-19 cases, including one death. Of those total cases, only 53 are active.

This graphic shows the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health’s COVID-19 database for the county as of Sept. 21, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020