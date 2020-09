VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, officials stated the patients include three people in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 40s and one in their 90s. There is now a total of 391 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including four deaths.

Of those total cases, 56 are currently active. The county’s overall positivity rate is 1.80%. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.6%.