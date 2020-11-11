Health department reports 85 new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported 85 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, the health department said there is a total of 2,748 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 53 deaths. Of those total cases, 2,057 patients have recovered. There are currently 33 residents hospitalized with the virus and 615 that are recovering.

The health department is asking people to continue to wear their masks, wash your hands and watch your distance. You should also stay home if you experience any allergy or cold-like symptoms, “fever, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, headache, body aches, loss of taste or smell, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, or other COVID-19 like symptoms.”

Also, they want to remind the community that when you get tested for COVID-19, you are required to stay home until you get your results from the test provider. You will also get a call from the health department when positive test results are in IDPH’s electronic reporting system.