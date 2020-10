CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases in DeWitt and 16 additional positives in Piatt County on Monday.

In a news release, health officials said these cases range from Wednesday of last week to Monday of this week. The ages of the cases vary from minors to those in their 90s.

In total, there are 230 COVID-19 cases in DeWitt County and 185 in Piatt.

Officials said their mobile testing unit performed 95 tests over the weekend.