Health department reports 6th COVID-related death in county

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported the county’s sixth COVID-related death on Monday.

In a news release, health department officials said the patient was a woman in her 50s. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends and ask for their privacy during this difficult time,” urged MCHD Administrator Angela Hogan.

As of Monday, there have been 411 Moultrie County residents that tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials stated Moultrie County was recently designated as a “warning level” county for COVID-19. The health department indicated the reason for their designation was because of an increase in positivity rates for the virus throughout the county. “For the period ending Friday, October 16, 2020, Moultrie County’s positivity rate was 12.2%, which exceeds the 8.0% limit.”

The health department is urging the community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by taking some precautions. Those include keeping six feet from others, wearing a mask in public, washing your hands frequently and staying home if you are sick.