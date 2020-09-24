Health department reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were six additional COVID-19 cases reported by the Logan County Department of Public Health on Thursday.
In a news release, LCDPH officials said the new cases include:
|Age Range:
|# of Patients:
|Symptomatic/Asymptomatic:
|Isolation Status:
|40s
|2
|Symptomatic/Unknown status of patient in residential facility
|Isolating at home/ residential facility
|60s
|1
|Symptoms have resolved
|Isolating at home
|80s
|1
|Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
|90s
|2
|Both
|Isolating at home.
There is a total of 450 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. Of those total cases, 403 people have recovered.
The health department is reminding residents of their free drive-through COVID-19 testing. It is being held at the Logan County Fairgrounds every Tuesday and Thursday (weather permitting) from 9-11 a.m.. You are asked to stay in your cars and wear a face mask. No reservations are required. For more information, call (217) 735-2317.