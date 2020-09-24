Health department reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were six additional COVID-19 cases reported by the Logan County Department of Public Health on Thursday.

In a news release, LCDPH officials said the new cases include:

Age Range:# of Patients:Symptomatic/Asymptomatic:Isolation Status:
40s2Symptomatic/Unknown status of patient in residential facilityIsolating at home/ residential facility
60s1Symptoms have resolvedIsolating at home
80s1AsymptomaticIsolating at home
90s2BothIsolating at home.
This table shows new COVID-19 cases reported by the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health on Sept. 24. 2020.

There is a total of 450 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. Of those total cases, 403 people have recovered.

This graphic shows COVID-19 information for Logan Co. provided by the health department.

The health department is reminding residents of their free drive-through COVID-19 testing. It is being held at the Logan County Fairgrounds every Tuesday and Thursday (weather permitting) from 9-11 a.m.. You are asked to stay in your cars and wear a face mask. No reservations are required. For more information, call (217) 735-2317.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020