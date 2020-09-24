Health department reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were six additional COVID-19 cases reported by the Logan County Department of Public Health on Thursday.

In a news release, LCDPH officials said the new cases include:

Age Range: # of Patients: Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Isolation Status: 40s 2 Symptomatic/Unknown status of patient in residential facility Isolating at home/ residential facility 60s 1 Symptoms have resolved Isolating at home 80s 1 Asymptomatic Isolating at home 90s 2 Both Isolating at home. This table shows new COVID-19 cases reported by the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health on Sept. 24. 2020.

There is a total of 450 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. Of those total cases, 403 people have recovered.

This graphic shows COVID-19 information for Logan Co. provided by the health department.

The health department is reminding residents of their free drive-through COVID-19 testing. It is being held at the Logan County Fairgrounds every Tuesday and Thursday (weather permitting) from 9-11 a.m.. You are asked to stay in your cars and wear a face mask. No reservations are required. For more information, call (217) 735-2317.