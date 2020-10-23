Health department reports 58 new COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported 58 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

As of Friday, there is a total of 2,864 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 52 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,529 people have recovered. There are still 1,246 people in isolation and 37 residents hospitalized with the virus.

The health department is asking the community to “do EVERYTHING that they can do to prevent the spread of this virus and the consequences associated.” They also asked to acknowledge every person affected by the pandemic is “a human being with family, friends, and a future that is changed by COVID-19.”