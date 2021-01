(NEXSTAR) - Vice President Mike Pence will not invoke the 25th Amendment, according to a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday.

In the statement, Pence says, "With just eight days left in the President's term, you and the Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution."