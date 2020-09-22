Health department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Those new cases included:

A teenager (asymptomatic)

One person in their 50s (symptomatic)

Three people in their 60s (all symptomatic except for one)

All five patients are isolating at home.

There is a total of 441 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. Currently, 46 of those total cases are active.

In the county, there have been 12,709 COVID-19 tests administered. Of those tests, 12,268 have come back negative.

This graphic shows the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health’s COVID-19 database for the county.

The Logan County Department of Public Health is reminding residents about their free drive-through COVID-19 testing. Anyone can get tested at the Logan County Fairgrounds on Tuesdays and Thursdays (weather permitting) from 9-11 a.m.. No reservations are required. For more information, call (217) 735-2317.