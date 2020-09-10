Health department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The DeWitt-Piatt Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases between DeWitt and Piatt counties.

In DeWitt County, there was one new case in Clinton; one new cases in Weldon; and one new case in Farmer City. In Piatt County, there were two new cases in Monticello and one in Mansfield.

The new patients in the two counties included two women in their 30s; one man in his 50s; one woman in her 70s; and one man in his 80s.

Officials said there are currently 67 COVID-19 cases in DeWitt County and 110 in Piatt County. There was one COVID-19 death.