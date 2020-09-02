Health department reports 4th COVID-related death in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported an additional COVID-related death.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a 68-year-old man who had been hospitalized for the past week.

Additionally, officials stated there were six new COVID-19 cases in the county. The patients included two pre-schoolers, three teenagers and one person in their 20s. They stated two of those new cases are relatives of previously reported positive cases.

There is a total of 336 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including four deaths. Of those total cases, 43 are currently active.