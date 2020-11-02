Health department reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

In a news release, health department officials said those new cases were from October 30 through Monday. The ages of the new patients ranged from pre-school and grade school-aged children to people in their 70s.

There is a total of 683 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including five deaths. Of those total cases, 570 people have recovered. There are currently 108 active cases in the county.

Health department officials said the IDPH Mobile Testing Unit will be in their parking lot on November 8. They will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to be tested is asked to bring their ID.

Additionally, the health department is conducting free COVID-19 testing. Tests are administered by appointment only. You can find available times and dates on their Facebook page. To make your appointment, call (217) 735-2317, ext. 200.