SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced 45 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials stated there is now a total of 2,784 COVID-19 cases within Sangamon County, including 50 deaths. Of those total cases, 2,053 people have recovered.

There are now 676 people in the county that are in isolation. Currently, five residents are hospitalized with the virus.