Health department reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
In a news release, health officials said those patients included:
- An asymptomatic teenager
- A symptomatic person in their 30s
- Two individuals in their 50s; both symptomatic
- An asymptomatic person in their 60s
All of these new patients are isolating at home.
As of Wednesday, officials said there is a total of 523 COVID-19 cases, including five deaths. Of those total cases, 484 people have recovered. There are currently 34 active cases.