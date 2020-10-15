Health department reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, health officials said those patients included:

An asymptomatic teenager

A symptomatic person in their 30s

Two individuals in their 50s; both symptomatic

An asymptomatic person in their 60s

All of these new patients are isolating at home.

As of Wednesday, officials said there is a total of 523 COVID-19 cases, including five deaths. Of those total cases, 484 people have recovered. There are currently 34 active cases.