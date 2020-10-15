Health department reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, health officials said those patients included:

  • An asymptomatic teenager
  • A symptomatic person in their 30s
  • Two individuals in their 50s; both symptomatic
  • An asymptomatic person in their 60s

All of these new patients are isolating at home.

As of Wednesday, officials said there is a total of 523 COVID-19 cases, including five deaths. Of those total cases, 484 people have recovered. There are currently 34 active cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story