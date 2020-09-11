Health department reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were four new COVID-19 cases reported between DeWitt and Piatt counties on Friday.

The DeWitt-Piatt County Public Health Department stated two new cases were reported in Clinton and one additional case was reported out of Weldon in DeWitt County.

In Piatt County, there was one new COVID-19 case reported in Cerro Gordo.

Officials said a case reported for Clinton and a case reported in Bement are not cases. Those cases will be removed from total case counts for both counties.

In total, DeWitt County has 69 total cases with 12 active while Piatt County has 110 total cases with 16 active.