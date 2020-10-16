Health department reports 39 new COVID-19 cases; county now in ‘blue’ metric level

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In a news release, health officials said 39 new cases were added to the county’s total. There is now a total of 1,814 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 38 deaths.

Of those total cases, 1,575 people have recovered. There are currently 198 residents that are recovering.

Additionally, Coles County Health officials said the county moved into the “Blue” level metrics. “Blue indicates that the county is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics.”

They said for new cases per 100,000 they have 177. Their test positivity is also 5.4%.