Health department reports 376 new COVID-19 cases for county

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported a total of 376 new COVID-19 cases for the time period of August 27 through September 2.

In a news release, health department officials said there is a total of 2,509 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County, including 20 deaths. Of those total cases, 596 patients have recovered.

There are currently three residents hospitalized with the virus.

As of Thursday, officials stated 248,659 tests have been performed in Champaign County.