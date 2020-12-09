Health department reports 34 additional COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported 34 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, health officials said there is a total of 3,709 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 64 deaths. Of those total cases, 3,433 people have recovered.

There are currently 194 people recovering from the virus. There are 18 hospitalized at this time with COVID-19.

As of December 6, Coles County’s daily test positivity was 9.9%. Additionally, their 7-day rolling average was 8.8%.