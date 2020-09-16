Health department reports 31 additional COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday by the Macon County Health Department.

This graphic shows COVID-19 statistics for the county from the Macon Co. Health Dept.

In a news release, officials said 1,293 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Macon County. Of those total cases, 731 patients have been released from isolation.

There are 512 residents that are still isolated at home and 13 that are hospitalized.

The Macon County Health Department is reminding residents that COVID-19 testing is available at the Decatur Civic Center Parking Lot. Drive-through testing runs Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.