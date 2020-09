COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, health department officials said there is a total of 1,066 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 21 deaths. Of those total patients, 687 have recovered while 346 are recovering.

Health officials stated the county has 340 cases per 100,000. Their target is less than 50 per 100,000. The county’s positivity rate is 7.8%.