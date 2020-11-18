Health department reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were three additional COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by the Logan County Department of Public Health.

In a news release, health officials said the ages of the patients included those in their 70s, 80s and 90s. There have been nine total COVID-19 deaths in Logan County.

Additionally, the health department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases. In total, there have been 1,211 COVID-19 cases in Logan County.

Of those total cases, 871 people have recovered. There are currently 332 active cases.

