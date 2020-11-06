Health department reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) -- Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health reported COVID-19 data related to the state’s contact tracing operation Friday. This includes statewide COVID-19 data related to outbreaks and exposure locations as well as school-level data in both categories. This statewide data represents all data submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) by the 97 certified local health departments statewide that are responsible for leading contact tracing in their counties and cities. As of late October, 57 of the 97 local health departments are reaching out to more than 90 percent of cases and 86 of the 97 are reaching out to 75 percent or more, according to a release from the governor's office.

While outbreak investigators pursue reports of multiple cases occurring in a single location, outbreak data is limited due to the unique challenges in pinpointing the exact location of multiple, epidemiologically linked cases. However, exposure data revealed by contact tracing is much more robust, and the largest single category of possible exposure to COVID-19 is restaurants and bars, a trend that is largely consistent across state regions.

To view the newly released data, go to: http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/contact-tracing

“Across the state, the majority of our 97 local health departments are reaching out to 90 percent or more of individuals who test positive, with 88 percent reaching out to at least 3 of every 4 cases,” Pritzker said in a news conference Friday. “Their work offers us further insight into the most common outbreak and exposure locations across the state – this information, in addition to broader scientific research on COVID-19, not only guides our mitigation efforts but should serve as a resource to residents as they work to keep themselves and their families safe. Just like wearing a mask, answering a contact tracer’s call is a way to help keep your family safe and protect your community – and that’s going to be even more important with community transmission as high as it is.”