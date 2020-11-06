Health department reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, the Logan County Department of Public Health reported 28 new COVID-19 cases.
In a news release, health officials said the new cases were from Thursday afternoon through early Friday afternoon. Those new patients’ ages range from a toddler to those in their 60s.
In Logan County, there is a total of 793 COVID-19 cases, including six deaths. Of those total cases, 604 people have recovered. There are currently 183 active cases.
The health department wanted to remind the community that the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Mobile Testing Unit will be in their parking lot this weekend. They will be set up on Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing is free. You must have your ID with you.
Additionally, the health department conducts free COVID-19 testing by appointment only. You can find dates and times on the health department’s Facebook page. To make an appointment, call (217) 735-2317, ext. 200.