Health department reports 271 new COVID-19 cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 271 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Sangamon County Department of Public Health on Thursday.

Additionally, the health department said 15 of their previously reported positives will no longer be included with their total number of cases. Those cases were transferred out of the county. There is now a total of 8,285 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 76 deaths.

Of those total cases, 4,343 people have recovered. There are currently 91 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,775 are in isolation.