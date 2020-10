COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 24 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Coles County Health Department on Wednesday.

In a news release, health department officials said there is now a total of 1,570 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 31 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,400 people have recovered.

There are currently 131 people recovering in the county and eight patients are hospitalized with the virus.