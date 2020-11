SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported 228 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In a news release, health officials said there is now a total of 5,113 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 69 deaths. Of those total cases, 2,860 people have recovered.

Currently, there are 2,151 people in isolation. Also, there are 33 residents hospitalized with the virus.