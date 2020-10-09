Health department reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In a news release, officials said there is a total of 1,695 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 36 deaths. There have been 1,522 people in the county that have recovered.

Officials said Coles County continued to be at an orange warning level for the virus. That is for the week of September 27 through October 3. They said orange indicates warning signs of increased virus risk.

Coles County has 181 cases per 100,000. Health officials said the goal is to have less than 50 per 100,000. Additionally, they have a positivity rate of 8.3%. Their target is 8% or less.

The health department is urging their community to follow the three W’s, which includes:

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands

You should also stay home if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. If you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who was positive, officials said you should get tested.