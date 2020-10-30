Health department reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 21 new cases on Thursday.
In a news release, health department officials said the new cases were from both Wednesday and Thursday. The age ranges of the patients include:
|Age Range:
|Number of Patients:
|Symptomatic:
|Isolation Status:
|Teenage
|2
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|20s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|30s
|3
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|40s
|4
|Symptomatic
|Isolation at home
|50s
|8
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|60s
|2
|Both
|Isolating at home
|70s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
There is a total of 637 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including five deaths. Of those total cases, 549 people have recovered. There are currently 83 active cases.