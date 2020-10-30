Health department reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 21 new cases on Thursday.

In a news release, health department officials said the new cases were from both Wednesday and Thursday. The age ranges of the patients include:

Age Range:Number of Patients:Symptomatic:Isolation Status:
Teenage2SymptomaticIsolating at home
20s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
30s3SymptomaticIsolating at home
40s4SymptomaticIsolation at home
50s8SymptomaticIsolating at home
60s2BothIsolating at home
70s1SymptomaticIsolating at home

There is a total of 637 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including five deaths. Of those total cases, 549 people have recovered. There are currently 83 active cases.

