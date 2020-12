LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 139 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

In a news release, health officials said those new cases were from the last seven days. They also announced two additional COVID-related deaths. Those patients were in their 80s & 100s.

There is a total of 2,569 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including 34 deaths. Of those total cases, 335 are active.