Health department reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported two additional COVID-19 deaths.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were in their 60s and 80s.

Additionally, the health department announced 124 new COVID-19 cases. Those new cases were reported over the last three days. The ages of the patients ranged from 6 months to 99 years old. They were both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

In Logan County, there is a total of 1,369 COVID-19 cases, including 11 deaths. Of those total cases, 988 people have recovered. There are currently 370 active cases.