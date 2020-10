LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In a news release, health department officials said the age of the new patients ranges from a preschooler to those in their 70s.

There is a total of 572 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including five deaths. Of those total cases, 57 are currently active. There have been 510 people recover in Logan County.