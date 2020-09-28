Health department reports 18 additional COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Monday, the Logan Department of Public Health reported 18 additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said those cases were confirmed between September 25-28. Those patients included:

Age Range# of PatientsSymptomatic/AsymptomaticIsolation Status
Grade School1AsymptomaticIsolating at home
20s3SymptomaticIsolating at home
30s4BothIsolating at home
40s4SymptomaticIsolating at home
50s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
60s2BothIsolating at home
70s2SymptomaticIsolating at home
80s1SymptomaticIsolating at home

In Logan County, officials said there is a total of 468 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one deaths. Of those total cases, 45 are currently active.

There have been 423 people in the county who have recovered.

This graphic shows the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health’s COVID-19 database.

According to the health’s department’s online COVID-19 database, there have been 13,655 tests conducted in Logan County. Of those tests, 13,187 have come back negative.

