Health department reports 18 additional COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Monday, the Logan Department of Public Health reported 18 additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said those cases were confirmed between September 25-28. Those patients included:

Age Range # of Patients Symptomatic/Asymptomatic Isolation Status Grade School 1 Asymptomatic Isolating at home 20s 3 Symptomatic Isolating at home 30s 4 Both Isolating at home 40s 4 Symptomatic Isolating at home 50s 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 60s 2 Both Isolating at home 70s 2 Symptomatic Isolating at home 80s 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home

In Logan County, officials said there is a total of 468 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one deaths. Of those total cases, 45 are currently active.

There have been 423 people in the county who have recovered.

This graphic shows the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health’s COVID-19 database.

According to the health’s department’s online COVID-19 database, there have been 13,655 tests conducted in Logan County. Of those tests, 13,187 have come back negative.