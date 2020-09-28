Health department reports 18 additional COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Monday, the Logan Department of Public Health reported 18 additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, health department officials said those cases were confirmed between September 25-28. Those patients included:
|Age Range
|# of Patients
|Symptomatic/Asymptomatic
|Isolation Status
|Grade School
|1
|Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
|20s
|3
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|30s
|4
|Both
|Isolating at home
|40s
|4
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|50s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|60s
|2
|Both
|Isolating at home
|70s
|2
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|80s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
In Logan County, officials said there is a total of 468 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one deaths. Of those total cases, 45 are currently active.
There have been 423 people in the county who have recovered.
According to the health’s department’s online COVID-19 database, there have been 13,655 tests conducted in Logan County. Of those tests, 13,187 have come back negative.