SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- The top federal prosecutor overseeing the criminal corruption investigation into House Speaker Michael Madigan gave state legislators the green light to call witnesses to testify before a separate Special Investigative Committee, a bipartisan panel convened to determine whether the House might discipline or expel Madigan from the chamber.

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) officially filed the charges in the House Special Investigative Committee last week, accusing Madigan of engaging "in conduct unbecoming a legislator or which constitutes a breach of public trust."