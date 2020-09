MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 16 additional COVID-19 cases reported by the Macon County Health Department on Monday.

There is a total of 1,566 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 46 deaths. Of those total cases, 999 patients have been released from isolation while 514 people remain in isolation.

Currently, there are seven county residents that are hospitalized with the virus.