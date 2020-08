LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The patients include one person in their 20s who is symptomatic. They are isolating at home.

Additionally, there are 13 people in isolation in residential facilities throughout the county.

In total, health officials said there are 238 COVID-19 cases across the county, including one death. Of those total cases, 182 have recovered.