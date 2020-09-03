Health department reports 14 additional COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 14 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said those new patients included four people in their 20s, four teenagers, two people in their 30s, one in their 40s, and one in their 60s. Additionally, there are two people who are in residential facilities across the county. All of these patients are both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

In total, there are 287 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. Of those total cases, 244 patients have recovered.

The Logan County Department of Public Health is conducting free COVID-19 testing at the Logan County Fairgrounds. Officials said weather permitting, testing takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring a photo ID, remain in their cars and wear a face covering. Cars are to enter through the fairground’s west gate off Postville Drive and exit through the east gate onto Jefferson Street. If you have any questions, call (217) 735-2317.