Health department reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 case on Friday.
Health officials stated those new cases included:
|Age Range:
|Number of Patients:
|Asymptomatic/Symptomatic:
|Isolation Status:
|2 years old
|1
|Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
|20s
|2
|Both
|Isolating at home
|30s
|4
|Symptomatic; person at facility – unknown status
|Isolating at home; 1 at residential facility
|50s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|60s
|4
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|70s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
There is a total of 427 COVID-19 cases in Logan County. Of those total cases, 363 have recovered.