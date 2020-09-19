Health department reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 case on Friday.

Health officials stated those new cases included:

Age Range:Number of Patients:Asymptomatic/Symptomatic:Isolation Status:
2 years old1AsymptomaticIsolating at home
20s2BothIsolating at home
30s4Symptomatic; person at facility – unknown statusIsolating at home; 1 at residential facility
50s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
60s4SymptomaticIsolating at home
70s1SymptomaticIsolating at home

There is a total of 427 COVID-19 cases in Logan County. Of those total cases, 363 have recovered.

