Health department reports 124 new COVID-19 cases over 4-day period

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department announced 124 new COVID-19 cases between both counties. Those new cases were reported between November 6-9.

The health department also announced the deaths of two additional residents with the virus. Officials said the patients were a DeWitt County woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s from Piatt County. There have been eight deaths in DeWitt County and five in Piatt County.

In total, the health department said there have been 477 COVID-19 cases in DeWitt County and 443 in Piatt County.

“Remember, cases are spiking locally, statewide, and nationwide,” said Health Department Administrator David Remmert in a news release. They are asking people to refrain from hosting and attending events, parties and other gatherings.

They also want the community to follow the three W’s: Wash your hands, Watch your distance and Wear a mask in public.

Additionally, the health department is urging you to get tested, even if you are asymptomatic. “We are experiencing the peak number of cases we’ve seen during this pandemic this week,” stated Remmert.