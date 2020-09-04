Health department reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

Health officials said the ages of the patients include:

2 teenagers

One person in their 30s

4 people in their 40s

2 individuals in their 50s

One person in their 60s

One individual in their 80s

All of the patients, except for one teenager, are symptomatic. Additionally, all but one patient is isolated at home. That one patient is hospitalized outside of the county.

Officials said there is a total of 298 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. There are 244 of those total individuals that have recovered.