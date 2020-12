LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 107 new COVID-19 cases.

Officials said those cases were reported over the last 72 hours. The patients’ ages ranged from 10 to 94 years old.

There is a total of 2,371 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including 29 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,868 people have recovered.

There are currently 474 active cases.