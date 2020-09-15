Health department reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Monday, the Logan County Department of Public Health said 10 more residents tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients included:

Age Range: Number of People: Symptomatic/Asymptomaic: Isolation Status: Toddler 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 20s 2 Symptomatic Isolating at home 30s 3 Symptomatic Isolating at home 40s 2 Both Isolating at home 60s 2 Symptomatic Isolating at home Patient Total: 10

There are now 63 active COVID-19 cases in Logan County. In total, there have been 389 cases throughout the county, including one death. There have been 326 residents that have recovered.

This graphic shows the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health’s COVID-19 database for the county.

In Logan County, there have been 11,671 COVID-19 tests performed. Of those tests, 11,282 have come back negative.