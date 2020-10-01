Health department reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department announced 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, health department officials said the cases were reported on Monday and Tuesday. The patients included:

1 new case in Clinton

2 new cases in Wapella

1 new case in Farmer City

4 new cases in Monticello

1 new case in Deland

1 new case in Bement

The new cases ranged from a minor to someone in their 70s. In total, DeWitt County has 143 COVID-19 cases while Piatt County has had 151.

In DeWitt County, there are currently 29 active cases with two hospitalizations. There are 13 active cases in Piatt.