Health department reports 10 additional COVID-19 tests

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 10 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patients included two pre-schoolers, two grade-school-aged children, five people in their 20s and one person in their 30s. They also said one of the new cases is a college student and six of the new patients are family-related to each other.

In total, there are 366 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including four deaths. Of those total cases, 308 patients have recovered. Of the 54 active cases, three of those patients are in the hospital.

As of Friday, officials said there have been 20,648 negative test results. They also stated the county’s overall positivity rate is 1.74%.